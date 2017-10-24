Queso Fails To Come To Chipotle’s Financial Rescue, And Shares Plunge Following Disappointing Numbers

#Food
Trending Writer
10.24.17 2 Comments

Chipotle/Shutterstock/Uproxx

Queso is many things, but it isn’t the answer to Chipotle’s seemingly never-ending run of recent problems.

Shares in the fast casual chain plummeted on Tuesday after some disappointing third quarter numbers. Reuters reports that shares in Chipotle were down 9.5 percent in extended trading. No company wants a decline like that, but after the chain’s public image nightmares this was not the business news Chipotle wants to hear at this stage. A major data security breach and the impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma also did the company no favors.

On Tuesday, Chipotle announced they will be raising prices by five percent starting in November. The cost of your order will swell, but the number of planned openings for the chain is being trimmed. Approximately 130 to 150 restaurant openings will be done in 2018, significantly down from 2017’s 195 to 210 forecast. It says a lot about how inescapable Chipotle is when opening over 100 new locations in a year can be considered a letdown.

“We’re going to slow down just a little bit, but this is a temporary slowdown for 12 to 18 months,” said founder and chief executive Steve Ells. “You have to get the fundamentals right first. Looking inward and understanding where you made mistakes in the past helps you set up for change.”

After a combo of progress and false starts, the question now is whether or not consumers will be as patient as Chipotle claims to be during this period of unsteady footing.

(Via Reuters, Forbes & Bloomberg)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Food
TAGSCHIPOTLEdiningFOODHACKERS

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP