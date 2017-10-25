Uproxx

Put on a sweater, grab a kite, and get ready to return to Monterey, the coastal northern California town known for fine dining, quality wines, Steinbeck’s Cannery Row, and souvenirs featuring otters. Our guide for this trip is Chef David Baron — the current Executive chef at Salt Wood Kitchen and Oysterette. In the past, the chef has worked at now shuttered two-star Michelin restaurant Aqua in San Francisco, as well as two-star Michelin restaurant La Bouitte in Saint Martin de Belleville, France; two-star Michelin restaurant Coi; and Atelier Crenn, where he helped the restaurant earn its second Michelin star.

In short, he’s a Michelin star machine.

Having grown up in San Francisco in a multi-cultural family, Baron developed an appreciation for local resources. This was further developed by his work in numerous prestigious kitchens. Currently, he emphasizes the connection between food and nature by foraging and working with fresh seafood. Just look at these luscious oysters:

But Chef Baron’s dishes aren’t the only gorgeous, delectable plates in the region. Today he’s going to introduce us to a ton of options for amazing food in the Monterey Bay area. And, if you find it tempting and have never been there, consider taking a trip. Monterey makes for a great food vacation.

Pizza

You definitely know by walking in that this place turns out pie. Once you order at the counter and they bring the pizza to your table on one of those platform trays, it makes the experience feel a little old school… in a good way. They have several topping options, and salads and pasta options are really good also. Included with awesome pizza is a full bar and you can create your own sundae at the counter, which offers way more than ice cream.

Great family restaurant because it has everything you want out of pizza place.