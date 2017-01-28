Shutterstock

France took another step in battling obesity this week by banning free refills of sodas in restaurants. According to The New York Times, the decision follows France’s decision to remove vending machines from schools in 2004 and limiting french fries to once a week in 2011. This also follows a “soda tax” on sugary soft drinks in 2012, all aimed to curb the “relentless rise” in France’s national obesity rank.

The main target of the new law seems to be fast food restaurants, like McDonald’s and Burger King, that typically serve unlimited refills with their meals: