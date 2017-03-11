6 Robots That Will Make You Happy We Live In The Future

Honey Nut Cheerios’ Mascot Goes Missing As General Mills Attempts To Help Save The Honey Bee

03.11.17 10 mins ago

Shutterstock / General Mills

If you’re a fan of Honey Nut Cheerios, you’ll soon notice some changes on the box. The familiar mascot, Buzz, is about to go missing and General Mills is hoping you’ll do something great to help bring him back. After running a similar campaign in Canada for 2016, the company is hoping to raise awareness for honey bees across America and combat their disappearance one pouch of seeds at a time according to the Twin Cities Business Journal:

Just for the spring, the Golden Valley-based maker of cereal and snacks will show ‘BuzzBee”, the iconic character on the company’s Honey Nut Cheerios cereal box, as missing to raise awareness about the dwindling population of bees, which as pollinators are crucial to agriculture.

Through the campaign, General Mills is challenging consumers to plant over 100 million wildflowers this year to “create a more bee-friendly world”. A large portion of General Mills’ (NYSE: GIS) ingredients, 30 percent to be exact, are pollinated by bees, the company said. By signing up for the campaign, people will receive free wildflower seeds to plant.

The site urges visitors to help “bring back to the bees” and allows them to plug in their info to receive a free pouch of wildflower seeds to “create a bee-friendly habitat” in their yards.

