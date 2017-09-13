Jolt Is Making A Comeback Which Means We’ve Hit Peak ’80s Revival

09.13.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments

All right, everyone form a nice, orderly line…⚡️ #relaunch #allthesugar #twicethecaffeine

A post shared by Jolt Cola (@realjoltcola) on

Long before Red Bull was a gleam in a marketing director’s eye, back in the ’80s, those who wanted a sugary caffeine fix had Jolt Cola, the soft drink which boasted “all of the sugar and twice the caffeine.” The company stopped production of Jolt in the mid-aughts after an ill-advised line of “battery bottles,” but because you can’t swing a Bop-It these days without hitting another ’80s product revival — Jolt is coming back, bitches!

Starting September 21, Jolt will be sold exclusively at Dollar General stores, which seems kind of fitting, in 16 ounce cans for $1 each. Jolt’s new spokeswoman Kathryn Lyons said of the comeback news:

Helping guide Jolt Cola’s resurgence in America is an exciting and challenging opportunity. This much-beloved brand embraces its market position as America’s first carbonated energy cola. Connecting Jolt to a whole new generation of energy drink consumers will be exhilarating.

Jolt Cola joins ’80s and ’90s beverage brands such as Zima, Surge, Clearly Canadian, and Crystal Pepsi, which have all made comebacks in recent years. For those not lucky enough to remember Jolt’s original run, please allow me to direct your eyes to the below 1980s “won’t somebody think of the children” news report as Americans first began to wrap their heads around a high-sugar, high-caffeine soda.

(Via Grubstreet)

Around The Web

TAGSjolt colaNostalgia

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 day ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 6 days ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP