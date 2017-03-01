McDonald’s Has Supersized Its Investment In Sustainable Beef

Meet The 21-Year Old Redefining Sustainability

02.28.17 2 Comments

It’s not quite the same as rolling out all day breakfast as a new way of life, but the Grimace breeders at McDonald’s have yet another new project planned. This one is a bit more behind-the-scenes.

Fortune reports that McDonald’s is getting bullish on sustainable beef. The fast food chain (and major meat purchaser) has used this model in other markets and now two sustainable beef pilot programs are being funded in the United States. One of those projects is reportedly a “$4.5 million matching grant program run by a group of researchers to test grazing practices that can lead to a negative carbon impact.” It’s not very flashy, but it is a step that could have rivals observing and following suit.

McDonalds has been noticeably active of late in projecting a more clean and conscious image for their brand. As noted by Fortune, the company has already pledged to eliminate deforestation from its beef supply chain for 2020 and the shift to cage-free eggs quickly sparked a lot of industry change. Fast food isn’t shy about borrowing ideas and tweaking them to meet their needs, so where a revived McDonalds brand continues to revamp, their peers might get a nudge to join the trend too.

(Via Fortune)

