Mikah Meyer

April 29th of last year was a painful day for 30-year-old Mikah Meyer. It was the 11th anniversary of his father’s death, but also a day of new starts and renewed energy and purpose. Because it was on that day that Mikah set off on the journey of a lifetime — a true adventure. It was the day he began a quest to become the youngest person to ever visit all 417 National Parks in the United States.

It’s been nearly a year since that start and Meyer is now on park 130. He’s been to the little parks that no one has ever heard of, driven more hours than a professional trucker, and gotten really used to sleeping in a van, his mode of travel and home for the trip.

It’s a journey that seems like a total dream for most nature lovers. Three years of traveling around the country seeing the most beautiful sites in America and jealousy is a pretty common emotion to feel towards someone who can travel full time. Mikah says he hears that from people all the time. But unlike many of the travelers I speak to, Meyer is really honest about the stress and challenges, he faces living this life.

“It’s more than a full-time job,” he says. “I’m not just experiencing these places for myself, I’m trying to experience them and document them in ways that I can share them with the world.” And that means no carefree wandering for Meyer or even time to process. He often only gets short highlights of the parks he goes to and in between the driving (which he has to do all himself), the time online documenting, and the constant search for funders, he’s wiped out a lot of the time.

Yet, Meyer remains grateful that he’s seeing the country. His father’s death reminded him to seize the day, and the loss inspired him to become adventurous. “It was just this idea of living for today,” Meyer says of why he decided to take on the challenge of visiting every park, “and chasing our dreams sooner rather than later because we don’t know when our last day will be.”

I was able to speak to Meyer this week, and he gave his tips on the little known National Parks everyone should go to, traveling the country when you have zero dollars in your bank account, and how to stay sane living full time on the road.