shutterstock

Pancakes are a breakfast masterpiece. These round, doughy, sweet, magical morning treats are best when slathered in pure maple syrup. Sometimes it feels like you can eat a hundred in one sitting — until you start eating them and realize that two and a half is more than satisfying. Still, today is #NationalPancakeDay so be excessive! Because the best way to celebrate pancakes is to eat too many of them.

Today we have two ways for you to step up your pancake game.

Making these Cinnamon Roll Pancakes from CATCH NYC. Collecting free flapjacks at IHOP.

Two perfectly suitable ways to celebrate:

CATCH Cinnamon Roll Pancakes (Yield 12 pancakes)

Catch NYC

These upgraded pancakes are made up of pancake batter, cinnamon roll filling, cream cheese frosting, and candied almonds. That seems pretty simple, right? Plus, there’s a secret ingredient that will appeal to booze fans (hint: it rhymes with Mack Ban-y’alls)

Pancake Batter: melted butter (4 cups), milk (4 cups), water (1.3 cup), eggs (3), maple syrup (1/4 cup), vanilla extract (2 tablespoons), salt (2 tablespoons), Ap flour (2 cups), cake flour (4 cups), 10x sugar (2/3 cups), baking powder (3 tablespoons), and baking soda (1 tablespoon).

Cinnamon roll filling: butter (1 pound), Ap flour (1/5 cup), dark brown sugar (2 pounds), cinnamon (2 tablespoons), salt (1 tablespoon), Jack Daniel’s (1/2 cup).

Cream cheese frosting: butter (1/4 cup), cream cheese (1 cup), powdered sugar (1 pound).

Pancake Procedure : In a medium sized mixing bowl add salt, ap flour, cake flour, 10x sugar, baking powder and baking sugar. Mix well until evenly co-orporated. In separate mixing bowl add melted butter, milk, water, egg, maple syrup and vanilla. Mix well until evenly incorporated. Slowly add all the liquid ingredients into the bowl with the dry ingredients while whisking firmly to incorporate both. Once mixed completely continue to mix for one more minute.

Cinnamon Roll Filling: In medium sized sauté pan add the butter over medium high heat and cook until butter is completely melted and boiling. Slowly whisking the flour until completely incorporated. Once all flour has been incorporated turn heat down to low and cook another 5 minutes stirring the entire time. Add sugar, cinnamon, salt and Jack Daniel’s and allow to cook for another two minutes. Remove from the heat and let it sit, cool down until room temperature.

Icing: Blend all ingredients in the food processor for two minutes until fully incorporated. Remove from food processor and place in air tight container in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Final Procedure: In a six inch nonstick sautee pan, place six ounces of pan cake mix “Take a few spoonfuls of the warm cinnamon roil fillings and drizzle into pan cake batter in a circular motion, place in a 400 degree oven for approximately 6 -8 minutes, to check if the pancakes are fully cooked place a tooth pick in the center it should come out completely dry, if it comes out wet place back in the oven for another minute or two until completely dry. Remove from sautee pan and place on serving plate, drizzle 4 tablespoons of cream cheese frosting all over and finish with 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar.”