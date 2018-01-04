Here’s Where To Get Free Food On National Spaghetti Day

#Food
01.04.18 2 hours ago

Shutterstock

We all know spaghetti. It’s that long, thin pasta with origins that can be traced as far back as the 5th century. It’s usually paired with marinara and meatballs. Maybe a carbonara. Sometimes a puttanesca. Or Cacio e pepe.

God, we could list pasta types forever and be perfectly happy.

Alas, there’s business to attend to. Today, pasta is in the spotlight — because it’s National Spaghetti Day — and restaurants all over the country are offering deals, specials, and free food. Check them all out below.

Buca di Beppo

Join Buca di Beppo’s eClub to get free spaghetti and meatballs or spaghetti marinara.

Davanti Enoteca

The Italian restaurant chain is celebrating National Spaghetti Day by giving customers their supreme spaghetti and meatballs with a house salad for $10.

Fazoli’s

Sign up for Fazoli’s loyalty program and download the app to get a free baked spaghetti as well as a $5 coupon for every 50 points earned using the app (one point is equal to one dollar spent).

Mia Francesca

To celebrate the holiday, Mia Francesca is giving customers spaghetti and meatballs (and a house salad and bread) for only $10. As a bonus, kids eat for $6.

Old Town Social

To celebrate National Spaghetti Day, this Chicago restaurant is offering giant, family-style portions of spaghetti and meatballs for $30.

Olive Garden

Stop by your neighborhood Olive Garden today at lunch to take advantage of its “Lunch Duos” deal and get yourself a spaghetti with meal sauce mini pasta bowl, house salad, and breadsticks for only $6.99. Olive Garden is always cheap, but this is a crazy steal.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Food
TAGSFOODFREE FOODHolidayItalianlifenationalspaghettidaySPAGHETTI

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP