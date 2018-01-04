Shutterstock

We all know spaghetti. It’s that long, thin pasta with origins that can be traced as far back as the 5th century. It’s usually paired with marinara and meatballs. Maybe a carbonara. Sometimes a puttanesca. Or Cacio e pepe.

God, we could list pasta types forever and be perfectly happy.

Alas, there’s business to attend to. Today, pasta is in the spotlight — because it’s National Spaghetti Day — and restaurants all over the country are offering deals, specials, and free food. Check them all out below.

Buca di Beppo

Join Buca di Beppo’s eClub to get free spaghetti and meatballs or spaghetti marinara.

Davanti Enoteca

The Italian restaurant chain is celebrating National Spaghetti Day by giving customers their supreme spaghetti and meatballs with a house salad for $10.

We are thinking we should make spaghetti for the suites tomorrow 🤔 who doesn't like pasta?!?! #TheSuiteLife #nationalspaghettiday #spaghetti pic.twitter.com/q8mgQUdGqw — College Suites WS (@CollegeSuitesWS) January 3, 2018

Fazoli’s

Sign up for Fazoli’s loyalty program and download the app to get a free baked spaghetti as well as a $5 coupon for every 50 points earned using the app (one point is equal to one dollar spent).

Mia Francesca

To celebrate the holiday, Mia Francesca is giving customers spaghetti and meatballs (and a house salad and bread) for only $10. As a bonus, kids eat for $6.

Come one, come all to our #NationalSpaghettiDay extravaganza! Warm up with hearty, fan favorite spaghetti and meatballs for only $10 ($6 for kids). All spaghetti meals are served with house salad and warm bread. Buon appetito! 🍝 pic.twitter.com/UyrMC9EdPz — FrancescaRestaurants (@Mia_Francesca) January 2, 2018

Old Town Social

To celebrate National Spaghetti Day, this Chicago restaurant is offering giant, family-style portions of spaghetti and meatballs for $30.

You guys… We don’t know what we’re most excited for: New Year’s Eve, or #NationalSpaghettiDay! Save the date 🍝🍝🍝 pic.twitter.com/8v8YoMR1sy — Old Town Social (@OldTownSocial) December 27, 2017

Olive Garden

Stop by your neighborhood Olive Garden today at lunch to take advantage of its “Lunch Duos” deal and get yourself a spaghetti with meal sauce mini pasta bowl, house salad, and breadsticks for only $6.99. Olive Garden is always cheap, but this is a crazy steal.