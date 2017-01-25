For those in their mid-thirties and above, Neil Patrick Harris (also known as NPH) will always be Doogie Howser, M.D. But, in the years since America first met him, he has gone on to star as an alternate (raunchy) version of himself in Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle, a comical womanizer on How I met Your Mother and most recently the vile, ruthless Count Olaf on Netflix’s Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. He’s also a big fan of beer. So much that he is a spokesman for Heineken Light.

He was nice enough to answer a few questions for Uproxx about his spokesman gig, what else he likes to drink, his favorite meal and his distaste for raw onions.

Tell us a little bit about your relationship with Heineken.

This newest installment of the “Best Tasting Light” campaign is all about “impossible feats.” Many think it’s impossible to brew a solid tasting light beer since a lot of the Light ones compromise taste to cut calories. Heineken Light has differentiated itself since it uses cascade hops, typically found in IPAs, so you’re actually getting a good tasting brew without the excess. With that, Heineken Light has done “the impossible”, and that’s where we get to play with the humor of what else is considered to be impossible.

What else do you like to drink?

As far as other beverages go, I’m an equal opportunity drinker. You can never have enough water though, I suppose.

We hear you consider yourself to be a good bartender. What spirits do you like to work with?

I dabble in mixology from time to time and I enjoy utilizing the full bar in our home. Tequila and Whiskey are often used. Having the bar means I can take my skills to the next level with a whole set of mixology tricks.

Do you have any go-to cocktails?

I’ve been known to enjoy a Margarita or two. Or several. I also appreciate a well made Old Fashioned.