Everyone’s talking about dicks these days. If it’s not Donald Trump reminding America what big hands he has, it’s dudes getting their balls pumped full of botox, this guy making headlines for his two-week-long erection, and every one of your friends — those mature and responsible adults — making bad puns about 2017 being The Year Of The Cock.

It’s enough to make you never want to talk about male genitalia again. Except we’re going to. Because now seems like the perfect time to enter the national discussion of dicks in a different way. No drama, no sensationalism, just some hard truths. Let’s start with this one: Everyone has penis problems. Yep, everyone. Everyone worries about penis size, the turgidity of their erections, and when it’s too soon, too late, or just right to come.

The good news? It’s normal. All of it.

The better news? We enlisted the help of Vanessa Marin — a licensed sex therapist who’s helped countless men with their penis woes — to drop some hard truths about the most common complaints guys have, the mental toll these problems take, and what you can do to change how you think about them.

Because, here’s a spoiler: It’s probably not your penis that’s the problem. It’s your dumb old brain.