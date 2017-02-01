A Sex Therapist Explains Your Most Common Sexual Issues (And What To Do About Them)

#Sex
mark-shrayber
Life & Culture Editor
02.01.17

Shutterstock / Uproxx

Everyone’s talking about dicks these days. If it’s not Donald Trump reminding America what big hands he has, it’s dudes getting their balls pumped full of botox, this guy making headlines for his two-week-long erection, and every one of your friends — those mature and responsible adults — making bad puns about 2017 being The Year Of The Cock.

It’s enough to make you never want to talk about male genitalia again. Except we’re going to. Because now seems like the perfect time to enter the national discussion of dicks in a different way. No drama, no sensationalism, just some hard truths. Let’s start with this one: Everyone has penis problems. Yep, everyone. Everyone worries about penis size, the turgidity of their erections, and when it’s too soon, too late, or just right to come.

The good news? It’s normal. All of it.

The better news? We enlisted the help of Vanessa Marin — a licensed sex therapist who’s helped countless men with their penis woes — to drop some hard truths about the most common complaints guys have, the mental toll these problems take, and what you can do to change how you think about them.

Because, here’s a spoiler: It’s probably not your penis that’s the problem. It’s your dumb old brain.

TOPICS#Sex
TAGShealthrelationshipsSexwellness
Author Profile Picture
Mark's work has appeared on Jezebel, Cosmopolitan, Vice, The Daily Dot, and SF Weekly. It has never appeared in his high school's literary journal, even though he submitted poems in the 10th, 11th, and 12th grades.

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP