We live in a world that’s strange and ever-changing and often frightening. Only several short years ago we were enjoying traditional pastries, but now they’ve been replaced by newfangled culinary inventions that look like rainbows, taste like lipgloss, and have people lining up around the block (to Instagram as much as to sample). But with a new take on an old classic coming out almost every day (remember this monstrosity?) we’ve been wondering where humanity would actually draw the line. When would we rise up and say “stop, we aren’t eating this and you can’t make us pay seven dollars for it?”

It looks like we have an answer. And that answer is spaghetti donuts.

Yep, spaghetti donuts. That’s literally a thing now. And if you weren’t sold upon hearing the name, you may be even more horrified by the — admittedly delicious-sounding — crime against nature that’s being committed at Smorgasburg in Brooklyn (of course). Grub Street reports that the “donut” was created by Pop Pasta and is a savory concoction more akin to spaghetti pie than any maple-glazed you may have had in the past. It’s made by cooking spaghetti with cheese and eggs (good so far) and then forcing the mixture into a donut shape, ready for both consuming and posting all over your feed with captions about how you’re #blessed and #livinglifeto100 #staygrinding.