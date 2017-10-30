The Perfect Cocktails To Pair With Your ‘Stranger Things 2’ Binge

‘Stranger Things 2’ just dropped on Netflix. And guess what? Tomorrow is Halloween! It’s alllllllll happening!

We’re betting a lot of ‘Stranger Things 2‘ is going to be watched paired with Gatorade on Wednesday morning, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stay on-theme all Halloween night. Thanks to some crafty mixologists you too can infuse your ‘Stranger Things 2’ drinking with a good dose of booze, Eggos, and… more booze.

That’s not a bad way to spend a Halloween that falls on a weekday, if you ask us.

Strange Things by Brandon Kemp for Patron Tequila

Patron Tequila

The foundation of this cocktail is Patrón’s earthy, small-batch, bourbon barrel-aged reposado tequila. The ingredient that lends it true Stranger-Things-iness is mezcal, which is kind of like tequila’s smokier friend from the Upside Down. Crafted by Atlanta-based bartender Brandon Kemp, Strange Things is finished with a cracked black pepper garnish, which should give it an extra kick to keep you on your toes.

INGREDIENTS

1 oz Roca Patrón Reposado
1 oz Mezcal
.5 oz Fresh ginger
.5 oz Orgeat
.5 oz Lime juice
.5 oz Celery root-lemongrass puree
Celery leaf & fresh cracked pepper for garnish

METHOD

1.Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill.
2. Strain into a large ice cube in a double old fashioned glass.
3. Garnish with a celery leaf and a twist of freshly ground black pepper.

