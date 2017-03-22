We Finally Have Thin Mint Beer To Solve All Our Problems

Shutterstock

Girl Scouts are turning up. Those little pioneer women are turning what was once a quaint, badge-collecting crew of campers into a damn empire. Not only has the Girl Scout cookie roster expanded to include s’mores (which are bomb by the way), you can also chow down on Girl Scout Cereal, and bake up a batch of your own Girl Scout Cookies with a baking mix. Now, somebody else is about to get in on all that addictive Girl Scouts’ dough.

Southern Tier Brewing Company out of Lakewood, New York produces more than 100,000 barrels of beer annually and we expect that number to blow up now that they’ve started producing Thick Mint Stout. The 10 percent alcohol content imperial brew is part of Southern Tier’s “Blackwater” series which features dessert-inspired stouts such as “Choklat, Creme Brûlée, Choklat Oranj, and Salted Caramel.”

The Girl Scout inspired “Thick Mint” is brewed with cocoa nibs and mint so that you can essentially drink your favorite cookie AND get drunk! On the Thick Mint bottle, Southern Tier explains their motivation: