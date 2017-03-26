YogaWithJessie/Instagram

Airlines do not have it easy in the social media age. If something awful, boneheaded or just plain questionable happens, the world is going to hear about it and sympathy will be in short supply. The latest case of backlash bubbled today up when The Internet® had a lot of thoughts about a story involving two girls and United’s decision to boot the passengers off the flight over their attire.

Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts tweeted her dismay and frustration over an incident where two United customers were barred from their Minneapolis-bound flight over their leggings.

1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

2) She's forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can't board. Since when does @united police women's clothing? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017