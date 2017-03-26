Airlines do not have it easy in the social media age. If something awful, boneheaded or just plain questionable happens, the world is going to hear about it and sympathy will be in short supply. The latest case of backlash bubbled today up when The Internet® had a lot of thoughts about a story involving two girls and United’s decision to boot the passengers off the flight over their attire.
Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts tweeted her dismay and frustration over an incident where two United customers were barred from their Minneapolis-bound flight over their leggings.
I’m sure United is going to of under because of this. They have a policy and they enforced it. You may not like that policy, but that’s not the issue. They have it and people can decide whether they want to travel with United or not.
We should go back to dressing up for airline travel. Full suits and dresses.
“A bunch of rich people who work for themselves don’t understand company dress code” would have been a more accurate headline.
If you are an employee of a company, you follow their rules. Pretty straight forward. Probably lucky they didn’t get fired.