The 30 Best Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

#What To Watch #Netflix
, and 01.10.18 3 hours ago
jaws as one of the best movies on netflix

Universal Pictures

Last Updated: January 10th

The Netflix name has meant many things during the company’s relatively short existence: a source for DVDs by mail, a pioneer of online streaming, a network responsible for some of the best shows not on TV, as the first half of the phrase that ends “and chill.” It’s never quite evolved, however, into what some have hoped it would, as the source for must see movies, new and old. When it comes to good films, Netflix’s streaming service isn’t close to being what it was at its height as a DVD-by-mail service: a place to watch anything from anywhere and any time. Looking for something new and indie? Netflix probably has you covered. Looking for something beyond that description? The service is hit or miss.

Which isn’t to say there aren’t great films on the streaming service right now. There are. Narrowing them down to just 30 of the best Netflix films wasn’t easy. Nonetheless, here’s a ranked list of the best movies on Netflix streaming no film lover should miss, all of them just a simple click away.

Related: The 50 Best Shows On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Disney

30. Moana (2016)

Moana suffered a bit by being released the same year as Disney’s Oscar-winning Zootopia (which is also a fine film, and also available on Netflix). But it more than stands on its own, thanks to its thoughtful coming-of-age story rooted in South Pacific folklore, a fun performance from Dwayne Johnson, and its earworm-y songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Opetaia. (“Consider the coconut…” Just try not finishing that line once you’ve seen the movie.)

Add To Netflix Queue

For more of the best streaming picks on Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, subscribe to our What To Watch newsletter.
best netflix movies right now

Disney / Lucasfilm

29. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

With Disney and Netflix squaring up against each other in what’s shaping up to be a streaming service war, it’s unclear what future, if any, the Star Wars films will have on the service. But for now you can enjoy Rogue One, the first of a series of anthology films set alongside the action of the main saga. This one concerns the attempt to secure the plans to the Death Star that preceded Star Wars: A New Hope, following Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) as she joins a ragtag bunch of rebels determined to beat the odds and strike a blow against the Empire, no matter the cost. Directed by Gareth Edwards — but with significant reshoots overseen by Tony Gilroy — it’s an unusual entry in the series, one not afraid to plunge into the dark, morally ambiguous underside of the Star Wars universe while still remaining very much a Star Wars movie.

Add To Netflix Queue

good movies on netflix

Touchstone

28. The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

For his follow-up to The Royal Tennenbaums, Wes Anderson took to the high seas. But even with its hilariously awkward action scenes and underwater claymation interludes, The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou remains unmistakably a Wes Anderson movie. Bill Murray stars as an oceanographer beloved for his documentaries but driven to alienate his friends and family. Though the film received a mixed reception at the time, it showed that Anderson could work on a larger scale and has since become one of his best-loved films.

Add To Netflix Queue

Around The Web

TOPICS#What To Watch#Netflix
TAGSNETFLIXwhat to watch

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 8 hours ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 day ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP