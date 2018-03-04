Getty Image

The Arizona Wildcats won the Pac 12 title on Saturday night, beating the Cal Golden Bears, 66-54. The win marked the end of a regular season that’s been suddenly tumultuous, with head coach Sean Miller embroiled in a recruiting scandal.

Reports surfaced last week that Sean Miller discussed a payment to star Deandre Ayton and his family, something that was allegedly caught on tape in an FBI wiretapping investigation. But Ayton and his family denied the report’s accuracy, as did Miller, and now it seems that ESPN’s initial reporting on the investigation may not be entirely accurate.

Regardless of what happens with that investigation, it’s now clear that Ayton and two other members of the Wildcats won’t be back next season. Miller told reporters after the game that Ayton, Allonzo Trier, and Rawle Alkins will not return to Arizona.