The New Orleans Pelicans are on a roll in the postseason, fresh off a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers. Handling the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with ease has brought up the potential for big changes in Portland, both with coaching and players on the roster.

While the Pelicans are riding high right now as they get ready for a likely showdown with the Warriors in the second round, they too will also have some big decisions to make this summer. The biggest one is what to do with DeMarcus Cousins, who is currently missing this postseason with a ruptured Achilles which is an injury that has derailed many NBA careers.

Anthony Davis, the superstar largely credited for keeping the Pelicans afloat in Cousins’ absence, wants to see the team re-sign him this summer, but Cousins could go elsewhere in free agency if he’s tempted, or if the offer isn’t what he wants from New Orleans.