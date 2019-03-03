Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins is not in Sacramento anymore, but the big man spent years as a member of the Kings. More importantly, Cousins was a beloved member of the community in Sacramento, taking time to give back to those in need and going as far as to call the people of the city his family after the Kings traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Even after he left Sacramento, Cousins made it a point to do good things in the community. An example of this came when Cousins offered to pay the funeral expenses of Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old black man who was shot and killed in his grandmother’s yard when police officers thought he was brandishing a weapon, only to learn he was holding his cell phone. It was eventually revealed that police officers at the scene muted their body cameras. The incident sparked outrage around the NBA — Matt Barnes held a rally in response to the shooting, while protestors appeared outside of Kings games.

On Saturday, a little less than a year after the shooting occurred, it was announced that the officers involved would not face charges, with District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert saying “Was a crime committed? There’s no question that a human being died. But when we look at the facts and the law, and we follow our ethical responsibilities, the answer to that question is no. And as a result, we will not charge these officers.”