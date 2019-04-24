Spalding

During Dwyane Wade’s final home game in Miami, he had a memorable fall after a baseline jumper, knocking into the celebrity couple of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and causing Legend to spill his drink all over Teigan.

The incident created an iconic image, as Wade is wont to do, and Teigen jokingly compared the photo to a Renaissance painting after the game.

😂 a renaissance painting https://t.co/ZKlD1Ch2gJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 10, 2019

When the Miami Herald asked Teigen if she wanted a copy of the photo, there is no way Teigen could have predicted what was to come next. Unbeknownst to the couple, Spalding took Teigen’s comparison to a Renaissance painting quite literally and independently commissioned a painting of the fall. The company had graphic artist Hugh Syme recreate the moment and sent it to Teigen and Legend, which Teigen documented on Instagram.