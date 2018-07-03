Joel Embiid Wants LeBron To ‘Pull A DeAndre Jordan’ And Join Philly Now That Boogie Is A Warrior

#2018 NBA Free Agency #Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers #Golden State Warriors #LA Lakers #LeBron James
07.02.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Lakers is still the biggest free agency move of the offseason, but on Monday it might have been knocked off for the most interesting choice by a player on the market when DeMarcus Cousins took the $5.3 mid-level exception from the Warriors to join the two-time defending champs for a season.

Cousins would’ve been headed towards a max deal had it not been for an Achilles injury in January that ended his season and crushed his market value due to the history of players struggling to return from that injury. So, with no longterm deals on the table for him and apparently little in the way of big, one-year offers, Cousins took the route of signing with the champs, which will keep him from having to rush back and offer him a chance to pick up a ring for his troubles.

The league as a whole was stunned by Cousins decision, while the Warriors’ stars rejoiced. Among those that couldn’t believe Boogie was going to be a Warrior was Joel Embiid, who could only laugh at first about the rich getting richer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers#Golden State Warriors#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSJOEL EMBIIDLA LAKERSLeBron JamesPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 11 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 4 days ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 4 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP