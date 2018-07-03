Getty Image

LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Lakers is still the biggest free agency move of the offseason, but on Monday it might have been knocked off for the most interesting choice by a player on the market when DeMarcus Cousins took the $5.3 mid-level exception from the Warriors to join the two-time defending champs for a season.

Cousins would’ve been headed towards a max deal had it not been for an Achilles injury in January that ended his season and crushed his market value due to the history of players struggling to return from that injury. So, with no longterm deals on the table for him and apparently little in the way of big, one-year offers, Cousins took the route of signing with the champs, which will keep him from having to rush back and offer him a chance to pick up a ring for his troubles.

The league as a whole was stunned by Cousins decision, while the Warriors’ stars rejoiced. Among those that couldn’t believe Boogie was going to be a Warrior was Joel Embiid, who could only laugh at first about the rich getting richer.