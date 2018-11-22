Joel Embiid Broke Down The ‘Tough Situation’ Involving Markelle Fultz

Getty Image

There is a disconnect between the Philadelphia 76ers and Markelle Fultz. The team was apparently blindsided earlier this week when Fultz’s agent said he won’t play or practice until after an appointment with a doctor to examine his shoulder in the coming days. Then, on Wednesday, a report dropped that Fultz’s wrist is also causing him issues, and beyond that, he may want to seek out a fresh start via a trade.

That was shot down by his agent, who said no trade request has been submitted or anything like that, but all of this is a reminder that there is no situation more bizarre than what is going down in Philadelphia. While it may not be as outwardly vicious as what’s happening in Washington, or as delicate as what’s happening with the Warriors, the Sixers and the first-overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft are just not on the same page.

Not even Fultz’s teammates seem to have a great read on his situation, as evidenced by Joel Embiid’s comments after Philly beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.