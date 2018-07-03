Getty Image

The Lakers have had the most active free agency of any team in the NBA thus far. It began with LeBron James announcing his arrival in Los Angeles, which most expected to be the beginning of an avalanche of signings and moves.

That was the case, but not in the way people originally thought, as the Lakers have filled out their roster with veterans on 1-year contracts. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, and Rajon Rondo have all agreed to join LeBron for a season for different amounts, but to this point, the Lakers have yet to make a real move of consequence in addition to LeBron.

The move everyone is waiting for, whether with the Lakers or elsewhere, is a Kawhi Leonard trade, but talks there have slowed significantly as free agency has begun. The Lakers are involved, but haven’t put the young players and future assets on the table the Spurs want, which has been the issue San Antonio’s run into with the others so far as well. Lonzo Ball is among those the Lakers could include in a deal to convince the Spurs to part ways with their star, but reports have indicated he is far from the Spurs top option.

San Antonio is more intrigued by Brandon Ingram, which is understandable given San Antonio’s roster and that most consider Ingram, right now, to be the better player and prospect. Also hurting Ball’s trade value are questions about his knee, as it was revealed he has a torn left meniscus recently, but should be ready for the start of the season.