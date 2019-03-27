Getty Image

Lonzo Ball’s season is over to a lingering ankle injury, but the second-year guard has found a way to stir up intrigue, anyway. There’s a ton of smoke surrounding Ball’s ties with his father’s company, Big Baller Brand, coming to an end. Ball ended his relationship with the company’s co-founder, the Los Angeles Lakers had some concerns about how Big Baller Brand’s sneakers might have played a role in his ankle issues, and he posted a picture to social media that made it look like a move to Nike could be on the horizon.

Everything is speculation for now, but on Tuesday night, a picture hit the internet that poured gas on the fire. Ball had the Big Baller Brand logo tattooed on his right arm, but it appears that he’s gotten that turned into a pair of dice.

Lakers G Lonzo Ball looking to remove every trace of BBB from his life. The latest: Tattoo coverup. (📸: TheBlast/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/5AkM6yYNoZ — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) March 27, 2019

This came one day after a video of Ball’s manager disposed of a pair of Big Baller Brand sneakers with the hashtag #dumpyourmerch.