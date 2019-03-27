Lonzo Ball Appears To Have Gotten His Big Baller Brand Tattoo Turned Into A Pair Of Dice

Associate Editor
03.27.19

Getty Image

Lonzo Ball’s season is over to a lingering ankle injury, but the second-year guard has found a way to stir up intrigue, anyway. There’s a ton of smoke surrounding Ball’s ties with his father’s company, Big Baller Brand, coming to an end. Ball ended his relationship with the company’s co-founder, the Los Angeles Lakers had some concerns about how Big Baller Brand’s sneakers might have played a role in his ankle issues, and he posted a picture to social media that made it look like a move to Nike could be on the horizon.

Everything is speculation for now, but on Tuesday night, a picture hit the internet that poured gas on the fire. Ball had the Big Baller Brand logo tattooed on his right arm, but it appears that he’s gotten that turned into a pair of dice.

This came one day after a video of Ball’s manager disposed of a pair of Big Baller Brand sneakers with the hashtag #dumpyourmerch.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSbig baller brandLA LAKERSLonzo Ball
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP