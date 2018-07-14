Getty Image

The relationship between the Miami Heat and Hassan Whiteside spiraled throughout the course of the 2017-18 season. Whiteside would gripe about things like playing time and his role within the team’s offense, which led to him recording his lowest scoring, rebounding, and shot blocking numbers since his first season in Miami. On the other side of the coin, Heat president Pat Riley openly criticized Whiteside for his performance against the Philadelphia 76ers in the postseason.

Basically, it seemed like a matter of time before the Heat did something with Whiteside … if they could find a suitor for the remaining two years and more than $51 million on his contract. However, as Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald wrote, that isn’t exactly feasible.

This means the two sides are at a point where the most likely outcome is a reunion, and according to Jackson, both Riley and Erik Spoelstra thinks there’s a chance to save this relationship.

While some others in the organization were ready to cut bait, Riley still views this situation as salvageable. And Whiteside’s return now appears likely, so much so that all parties have begun the process of mending a relationship that grew strained on several occasions last season. Coach Erik Spoelstra said last week that he and Whiteside have been in communication and went to lunch.

It’s really hard to find a deal for Whiteside that makes sense for the Heat, so it’s understandable that the team would want to shift towards making the best of the current situation. Anything can happen, but as of now, it appears Whiteside will suit up for the Heat again next season.

(Via Miami Herald)