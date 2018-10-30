NBA Power Rankings Week 2: What Is Happening In Washington?

Getty Image

As the 2018-19 season approached, many jokes were made about the Washington Wizards. Virtually everyone picked the Wizards to make the NBA Playoffs out of the Eastern Conference, but, considering Washington’s startling confidence level and bravado, it was easy to poke fun at a team that many expected to fall short of securing home-court in the first round of the postseason.

Through six games, however, things appear to be worse in the nation’s capital than anyone could have expected and that issues begin on the defensive end. According to Basketball-Reference, the Wizards have allowed more points (750) through the first six games of a season than any team since the 1990-91 Denver Nuggets and, while some of that has to do with pace being up across the league, no one would mistake Washington’s defensive performance as being unacceptable to this point.

From there, the Wizards appear to be an ongoing mess behind the scenes, with bickering from the team’s best players and very little in the way of on-court chemistry. There is absolutely talent to bank on with this Washington team, headlined by John Wall and Bradley Beal, but it is also hard to ignore the signs that things could go sideways with haste and, without additional context needed, Dwight Howard hasn’t even figured into the mix on the floor just yet.

Are the Wizards this bad? Almost certainly not. With that said, the possibility for a full-fledged meltdown does exist and, at 1-5 on the young season, there isn’t much in the way of positive mojo to reference with this squad.

How far can Washington fall in this week’s DIME power rankings? Let’s find out.