Reggie Miller Wants Zion Williamson To Be An All-Star (As A Member Of The Knicks)

01.24.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

On Thursday night, we learned the 10 players who will start in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. It’s a fun group of guys, a collection of elite basketball players who are slated to play for either LeBron James’ squad or Giannis Antetokounmpo’s bunch. We’ll learn the team composition after the All-Star draft in February, but first, we need to learn which guys are going to make up the All-Star reserves.

Those players will be revealed next week after they’re selected by coaches. One thing is for certain: A no-doubt selection, Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, will not be able to play in the game following a season-ending injury that he suffered on Wednesday night. It really, really stinks, because Oladipo is a joy and watching him get rewarded for his play is always cool.

This begs the question: Which player is going to end up replacing him? Reggie Miller gave his answer during TNT’s broadcast of the Golden State-Washington matchup on Thursday, and included … New York Knicks forward Zion Williamson?

