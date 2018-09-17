Stephon Marbury Thinks Duke’s Zion Williamson Is Already Better Than LeBron James

#LeBron James
09.17.18 27 mins ago

Getty Image

Zion Williamson is bringing him a lot of hype to his freshman year at Duke. The last two years of his high school career were filled with thunderous dunks and a huge frame, though Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski isn’t worried about that.

The prospect of Williamson as a pro has been tantalizing for hoops fans for years, but Williamson’s quick detour to college to yam on people in the ACC should be fun, too. One former NBA player has heaped even more hype onto the young fella, though, as he thinks he’s already better than one of the game’s all-time greats.

Stephon Marbury said in an Instagram live story that Williamson is already better than LeBron James. The remark came when someone in the comments brought up the inevitable Jordan and LeBron debate, but Marbury decided to flip the script and claim a new comer in the fight.

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSDUKE BLUE DEVILSLeBron JamesSTEPHON MARBURYzion williamson

