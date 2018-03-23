A. Bisdale/TruTV

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

The Chris Gethard Show is back on truTV

How did one lucky #ChrisGethardShow fan end up with a limo with @ChrisGethard's face on it? Relive our latest episode with @abbijacobson and catch the full thing on the @truTV app or On Demand! pic.twitter.com/tiSiz7YQWF — Chris Gethard Show (@GethardShow) March 22, 2018

After a lengthy hiatus over the holidays, The Chris Gethard Show is back for (at least) another 10 episodes at its truTV home. Since premiering with a live show format in August, the hilariously random and improv-heavy talk show has allowed guests to destroy its own set, filled its audience with a plethora of first dates, and utterly abandoned the titular host in the studio for the rainy streets of New York. On Tuesday, Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson helped Gethard and sidekick Shannon O’Neill give away cars to callers, including a limousine dubbed the “Geth-mobile.” New episodes air Tuesdays at 11 pm ET on truTV.