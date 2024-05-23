Each week our staff of film and television experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

15. Fallout (Prime Video) Fallout is an adaptation of Bethesda’s behemoth franchise, a story set within the retro-futuristic world that’s captivated console users for years and years. Yes, there are delightful little nods to in-game storylines – Pip-Boys and Nuka-Cola and Radaway, but they either serve a larger purpose or don’t linger for too long, ensuring that the show stands on its own two feet. Long-time gamers should have little to gripe about while those craving better genre fare amidst the streaming glut should come away satisfied. Whether you know its history or not, Fallout is a f*cking blast of a sci-fi show that defies expectations in the most unconventional of ways (and turned Walton Goggins into a sex symbol). Watch it on Prime Video 14. Hacks (Max) To quote Kimberly Ricci’s glowing review: “Through a skillful turn from the Hacks writers, the third season does something different than its two predecessors and succeeds mightily. Is the power struggle completely over? No way, but there is no question that these two women are meant to be together, and that they enhance each other professionally. As well, they somehow begin to really connect on a personal level and — wait for it — make each other better humans. It sounds sappy, but it rolls well.” Watch it on Max

13. Black Twitter: A People’s History (Hulu) Black Twitter: A People’s History is a three-part documentary series from Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny that “charts the rise, the movements, the voices and the memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life.” Those interviewed include author Roxane Gay and journalist Jemele Hill. Watch it on Hulu 12. The Idea of You (Prime Video) An actually sexy romantic-comedy, what a concept! The Idea of You stars Anne Hathaway as a single mom who attends Coachella with her teenage daughter. While there, she meets Hayes Campbell, played by Bottoms breakout Nicholas Galitzine, the lead singer of the boy band August Moon. The two begin a romance that definitely (wink) isn’t inspired by Harry Styles. The Idea of You is getting rave reviews, as it should: Anne Hathaway rules. Watch it on Prime Video

11. The Iron Claw (Max) Zac Efron gives an Oscar-worthy performance in this A24 drama from writer and director Sean Durkin about the Von Erich family of wrestlers. The Iron Claw, which also stars Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Stanley Simons, Holt McCallany, and Lily James, is definitely worth watching, but fair warning: it’s a heartbreaker. If you were waiting to watch it at home because you didn’t want to ugly-cry in public at a theater, now’s your chance. Watch it on Max 10. Madame Web (Netflix) Have you heard? He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died. Is Madame Web a good movie? No. In fact, it’s one of the worst comic book movies of all-time. But that’s why it’s a perfect watch on Netflix. Slip into your comfiest Spider-Man pajamas, grab a bottle of wine, and enjoy Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney sleepwalking their way through this entertaining disaster. Watch it on Netflix

9. Doctor Who (Disney Plus) Doctor Who is separated into two eras: the original run from 1963 to 1989 and the current relaunch, which began in 2005. The new season is the 14th since it was revived, but it’s officially referred to as “Doctor Who Season One.” Got all that? If you’re a Doctor Who fan, of course you do. But to everyone else who is probably very confused, it’s never been easier to watch the iconic British series now that it’s on Disney Plus with Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Millie Gibson as his companion, the wonderfully-named Ruby Sunday. Is it too soon to dream of a TARDIS at Disney World? (It’s not!) Watch it on Disney Plus 8. Outer Range (Prime Video) Season 1 of Outer Range careened down an illogical hill with abandon, but it did so gracefully. It’s such a delicate balance that I wondered if a second season could maintain that same feat. Fortunately, my worries were unfounded. Outer Range is still kind-of a mess and sometimes feels like a full-on identity crisis, but the package is skillfully combined. It also considers enormous questions about human existence but doesn’t take itself seriously by claiming to have every answer (you can our full review here). Watch it on Prime Video

7. The Beach Boys (Disney Plus) There are three ways to experience the full history of The Beach Boys: -Stream their entire discography, including the album released without any involvement from pop music genius Brian Wilson -Listen to the Podcast: The Ride deep-dive episode about the group (yes, there are references to the Full House cameos) -Watch The Beach Boys, a new documentary on Disney Plus that’s described as a “celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come.” Or better yet, do all three (minus listening to “Kokomo”) once The Beach Boys hits on Disney Plus on May 24. Watch it on Disney Plus 6. My Oni Girl (Netflix) Before making his directorial debut with 2020’s charming A Whisker Away, Tomotaka Shibayama worked on anime classics like Spirited Away and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time. Now he’s back with his feature, My Oni Girl, which “follows the journey of Hiiragi, a boy who can’t say no for fear of being disliked, and Tsumugi (Miyu Tomita), a spirited oni girl who champions self-expression and openly sharing your feelings,” according to the Netflix plot description. “As Hiiragi and Tsumugi navigate their unusual friendship, they uncover truths about themselves and the mysterious conditions that turn humans into oni.” Watch it on Netflix

3. Gaga Chromatica Ball (Max) Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball tour was only 20 shows long (compared to over 150 for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour), so if you weren’t able to experience Mother Monster sing the hell out of “Born This Way” in person, Max has you covered. Gaga Chromatica Ball is a filmed performance of one of Gaga’s sold-out Dodger Stadium concerts from 2022. She performed many of her greatest hits, including “Shallow,” “Bad Romance,” and “Rain on Me.” There’s no “Hair” (my personal favorite Gaga song; please do not ask me to defend why, it just is), but I won’t hold that against the future Harley Quinn. Watch it on Max 2. Evil (Paramount Plus) Evil does not exist – or at least the show Evil won’t after this season. This is the final season of the Robert and Michelle King-created series, which made the successful leap from CBS to Paramount Plus. Evil is frequently called the “best show you’re not watching,” and it’s got an X-Files-ish premise to back that up: “A skeptical female psychologist joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Is there a logical explanation, or is something truly supernatural at work?” Watch it on Paramount Plus