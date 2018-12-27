Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

Rap is a genre of stereotypes. Gangsta, nerd, emo, conscious — all of these labels and more have been applied to rappers over the years, yet rarely have they ever encompassed the totality of any of the music’s various subgenres or even individual performers.

J. Cole, a supposedly “conscious” rapper, has more than his share of flagrantly ignorant or regressive bars in his catalog. Drake, the ostensible poster child for emotional navel-gazing, has enough rugged, battle ready tough talk in his oeuvre to stand toe-to-toe with any ’90s-era thug rapper save DMX. Even 21 Savage, a supposed mumble rapper, has spit some truly insightful, heartfelt rhymes about trauma, systemic racism, and romantic heartbreak among his sneering threats and pessimistic observations.

One thing every rapper does have in common, though, is employing stereotypes to get their points across in their rhymes, from reductive jokes about the eye shape of those of Asian heritage to imply inebriation (“Eyes so low, I look Asian” is a punchline you can find in almost any rapper’s collection) to the old standbys about the worth of “loose” women that they can’t seem to shake using, no matter how “woke” they try to come across.

Hip-hop has always drawn its share of criticism for these and other lyrical shortcuts, but over this past weekend, the genre and the culture came under closer scrutiny than ever after a social media quote from one of the world’s most famous athletes sparked a debate about rap’s reliance on stereotypes, how those stereotypes can have harmful effects even when used with positive intent, and what responsibility artists have — if any — to clean up certain crutches from their vocabularies. While it’s true that they likely should make more effort to find creative ways to express certain ideas, the story — as always — is much more complicated than the social media debate makes it seem.

The lyric in question came from 21 Savage’s “ASMR,” a song from his new album I Am > I Was which playfully references the viral jokes that spawned from his whispered delivery on Metro Boomin’s “Don’t Come Out The House.” In the song, he cracks wise about his newfound financial stability, rhyming, “We been gettin’ that Jewish money, everything is Kosher.” When NBA star LeBron James quoted the bar in an Instagram post, however, seemingly all hell broke loose, with LeBron getting blasted with accusations of prejudice and perpetuating a negative stereotype about Jewish people. Though the Lakers star removed the offending post and issued an apology, multiple parties did their best to come to his defense, explaining that no harm was meant in his use of the quote.

Jews have always owned everything in our culture from record labels …. our favorite teams … our neighborhoods … our clothing … it has always been a compliment to say we was getting money like them from knowing the history of them overcoming hatred! https://t.co/AEBMU5cSIB — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 25, 2018

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill tried to explicate the thinking behind the bar, telling one fan on Twitter, “Jews have always owned everything in our culture from record labels… our favorite teams… our neighborhoods… our clothing… it has always been a compliment to say we was getting money like them from knowing the history of them overcoming hatred!”

The Jewish people I know are very wise with there money so that’s why I said we been gettin Jewish money I never thought anyone would take offense I’m sorry if I offended everybody never my intention I love all people — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) December 25, 2018

Even Savage himself apologized just a few days later on Christmas Eve, explaining, “The Jewish people I know are very wise with there money so that’s why I said we been gettin’ Jewish money I never thought anyone would take offense I’m sorry if I offended everybody never my intention I love all people.”

Undoubtedly, many of their fans also wondered how being considered good with money could be offensive. After all, both Meek and Savage make a point: From their viewpoint, many if not all of the Jewish people they are likely to know, either from their upbringing or their shared career path, are successful business owners. They both grew up in nearly all-Black neighborhoods and though many Black artists and music managers run successful indie or vanity imprints, the people who founded and hold high-ranking positions at many of the major labels like Universal, Atlantic, RCA, Columbia, and more are culturally Jewish. Almost any music fan has at least heard names like Scooter Braun, Lyor Cohen, Clive Davis, and Jerry Heller.