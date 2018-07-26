Getty Image

Amber Rose and Taylor Swift aren’t names you’ll find paired in conversation too often, but as it turns out, they have more in common than you might think. At least, according to Amber herself, who recently explained why she relates so well to the pop singer on this week’s episode of the Make Speidi Famous Again podcast with former reality TV stars Heidi and Spencer Pratt on the Podcast One network.

“My son really made me a fan [of Taylor Swift],” Rose explained. “I actually started listening to her music, and I’m like, ‘Taylor’s f*cking dope, bro.’ This b*tch can write and sing — and the words! I’m like, ‘I can relate to her.’ I’ve been slut-shamed all over the place. Everyone’s like, ‘You can’t keep a man. You’re this and that.’ All the tabloids, you know, ‘Here goes Amber playing the victim again.’ I’m like, ‘Dude! She’s my f*cking twin!'”

The entrepreneur and mother has taken the slut-shaming she’s experienced in stride, creating the annual SlutWalk, which advocates for women’s rights. Meanwhile, Swift also embraced her own critics’ analysis, incorporating snake-like imagery into her recent album promotion and tour after fans of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian bombarded her social media with snake emoji in the aftermath of West’s claim that his “Famous” reference was cleared.

Both personalities have been noted in media and by fans for their high-profile relationships; Amber rose to stardom after dating Kanye West, then later married and divorced Wiz Khalifa, while Taylor often draws inspiration from her exes like John Mayer, Calvin Harris, and Joe Jonas for her songs.