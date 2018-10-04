All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Uproxx Studios / Cactus Jack / Quality Control / Grand Hustle

Lil Baby and Gunna drop their long-awaited joint project and Sheck Wes makes his debut in a busy week for hip-hop that also includes T.I.‘s Warner Bros. debut, Dime Trap, and a plethora of releases from a bunch of underground rappers, along with the return of West Coast party rap on Warm Brew’s latest.

There are also multiple Harlem appearances, thanks not only to Sheck Wes, but also to Dave East, whose collaborative EP with Styles P looks promising for fans of east coast rap. Meanwhile, Mozzy plots his own return to the rap game with his Gangland Landlord EP, while Atmosphere and Dom Kennedy represent for the indies with releases of their own. Ghostface Killah has also been plotting the release of The Lost Tapes, but without any social buzz, it’s probably a safe bet to assume we’ll be waiting for that one for a while more.

The primary question this week is one of hype: Sheck Wes, Lil Baby, and Gunna all have plenty of it to live up to. Either Mudboy and Drip Harder live up to their outsized buzz musically, or their fans just might move on. To that end, Sheck probably has the most pressure — much like his boy Mo Bamba, making his NBA debut this fall for the Orlando Magic, Sheck must show he’s more than just a flash in the pan because the rap game is even more fickle than the Association, and there are no guaranteed contracts.