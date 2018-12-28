Getty Image

It’s the last full week of an excellent 2018, and the dope music is still pouring in. Almost everyone is on some sort of break, which means plenty of times to listen to offerings from the likes of Post Malone, Layzie Bone, Currensy, Dej Loaf, MIKE, Asian Doll, and more:

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Post Malone finished up a banner year with “Wow,” a thumping track where his gift for harmony shines over a synth loop. The Christmas-themed video for “Wow” shows love to Post’s Texas roots, specifically with an animation of Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dej Loaf, Go Dej Go Vol. 1

After being a ghost for most of the year, Def Loaf offered Volume 1 of Go Dej Go, an EP series that hopefully bodes well for a strong 2019 for the Detroit artist. The six-song project shows Dej hasn’t lost a step, showing off her lithe vocals over some creative production.

Layzie Bone, “Let Me Go Migo” (Migos Diss)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In case you haven’t heard, there’s a bit of a generational war going on in hip-hop. The latest example of the circumstance is the Bone Thugs N Harmony – Migos rift, in which Layzie Bone has taken exception to Migos calling themselves the best and biggest group ever at different junctures. Layzie let his feelings be known on “Let Me Go Migo,” a track that probably won’t end up high in the Bone Thugs canon but shows that at least Layzie still has a fervor for the craft.

MIKE Feat. Medhane, “Prayers”

New York MC MIKE has offered a project for every quarter of 2018. His latest project is “War In My Pen,” which includes soulful tracks like “Prayers.” Mike links with Medhane (who just featured on Earl Sweatshirt’s Some Rap Songs) for the soulful track, which was paired with a dark, mysterious video that focuses on silhouettes.

Currensy, Weed & Instrumentals 3

The ever-prolific Currensy dropped off one last offering for 2018 to let us know that mistletoe isn’t the only greenery to be celebrated this season. His Weed & Instrumentals 3 project showed him sticking to the script, dropping clever bars over a range of classic beats, and even rekindling musical magic with his frequent collaborator Wiz Khalifa on “Khalifandretti.”