Rising west coast rapper Blueface was arrested last Friday in Downtown LA and charged with gun possession, but denied that he ever even touched the weapons in question through his manager, Wack 100, who told TMZ that once investigators compare his fingerprints to those on the guns that police recovered his client would be released, scot-free.

He also maintains that the police exaggerated the story of the arrest. While authorities said Blueface and his crew scattered and tossed their guns away when police showed up to investigate an anonymous tip, Wack says Blueface was sitting in his car and was told to get out. However, one thing the manager does credit the police for doing is moving Blueface’s car after the arrest rather than impounding it, since the whole reason they were on the scene was supposedly to prevent a robbery. The area had apparently seen a few robberies recently and a concerned citizen called in the group of flashy rappers, concerned they would be targeted.

Blueface posted bail the same day and is currently preparing to tour with Quality Control rappers Lil Baby and City Girls this spring on the New Generation tour. It will be the rapper’s first tour, as he promotes his Famous Cryp mixtape and his hit singles “Bleed It” and “Thotiana.”