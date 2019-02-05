Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

This past weekend, Blueface got arrested. I don’t mean to be flip in writing it this way, I mean to be blunt. The 22-year-old rapper, who loudly touts his affiliation with Los Angeles’ School Yard Crips, found himself temporarily in jail thanks in part due to his propensity for throwing up signs and proclaiming his association with the group. When police were notified that a group of rappers were in Downtown LA flashing cash and jewelry, they converged on the area, arresting Blueface — real name Jonathan Porter — for possession of a loaded handgun. His bail was set at $35K and he was released within hours, dodging the proverbial bullet. At least for now.

The situation sounds thoroughly familiar to me and to any resident of the gang-ridden neighborhoods of south Los Angeles and similar inner-city neighborhoods. Guns, gang signs, arrests, and bail are like facts of life in these areas, and almost anyone you meet is as likely to have spent time in lockup as not. There’s a saying about “knuckleheads” like the type Blueface chooses to associate himself with, that “there are only two place they can end up: Dead or in jail.” The Crip lifestyle rarely ends any other way.

The above story may also sound familiar to anyone who’s followed the story of one of hip-hop’s most attention-getting and controversial personalities of the past few years. Tekashi 69, the rabble-rousing, social media trolling, rainbow-haired Brooklyn rapper born Daniel Hernandez pled guilty last week to charges including firearms offenses, narcotics trafficking, violent crimes, and racketeering. The sequence of events that led him down the path to this downfall started with him linking up with the Nine Trey Bloods New York City gang. That old adage came true for Tekashi, even though he admitted himself that he only flaunted the Blood connection as a promotional tactic to sell records and increase his profile.

While there are obvious differences between the two that beyond their respective bandana colors, Blueface can and should view Tekashi’s experience as instructive. As his profile in rap rises, he’ll have to make a choice: Does he want to be a gang banger or a hip-hop star? While the success of prior stars like Snoop Dogg, YG, and The Game may make it seem like these two poles are closer together than they really are, in truth, they’re damn near mutually exclusive.

The whole point of gang activities is to remain low profile — there’s a reason the “no snitching” rule was instituted long ago and enforced with an ironclad tenacity since. But a rap star is by definition popular and well-known. It’s almost impossible to perpetrate crimes like the ones Tekashi was implicated in without being noticed when you’re under the level of scrutiny that burgeoning stars like Tekashi and Blueface often are. If Blueface really wants to be a hip-hop superstar and live up to his full potential, he’ll have to leave his old ways behind.