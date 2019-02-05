Getty Image

Dreamville Records rap duo Earthgang released their latest single today to stoke anticipation for their upcoming debut, Mirrorland, and brought along an intriguing collaborator for the ride. Doctur Dot and Johnny Venus are joined by fellow ATLien Young Thug to swoon and croon their way through an epic trap love letter with “Proud Of U,” a spacey jam that highlights the chemistry between the two acts and their experimental styles.

Earthgang has been teasing the impending release of their debut studio album, Mirrorland, since late last year and recently implied that it was coming soon with a tweet declared it “90% complete.” They were also part of the massive, socially-promoted Revenge Of The Dreamers III recording by Dreamville which included invites to over 70 of the hottest producers and rappers in hip-hop for a week-long marathon session.

Album is 90% complete 💆🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/IbLh4scmvf — Venus & Doc (@EarthGang) February 4, 2019

Both Earthgang and Young Thug are billed to appear at the upcoming Dreamville Festival, which was moved back after Hurricane Florence prevented its original dates in September of last year. Many fans were surprised to see Young Thug appear on the festival’s lineup, but given his chemistry with the Outkast-influenced, outer-spacey trap singing on “Proud Of U,” thanks to Earthgang (and their Spillage Village cohort JID), it’s clear he’ll fit right in.