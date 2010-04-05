Ice Cube Takes Shots At Dr.Dre & Eminem On New Track, “Drink The Kool Aid”

#Ice Cube
04.05.10 8 years ago 43 Comments

I rock the Louie, but not like Kanye

I ain’t the doctor,this ain’t the patient.
This ain’t the nigga always on vacation.
This ain’t the white boy’s rehabiliation.
– Ice Cube

Whose going to say he is not going at Dr.Dre and Eminem?

