Ice Cube Takes Shots At Dr.Dre & Eminem On New Track, “Drink The Kool Aid”

I rock the Louie, but not like Kanye
I ain’t the doctor,this ain’t the patient.
This ain’t the nigga always on vacation.
This ain’t the white boy’s rehabiliation.
– Ice Cube
Whose going to say he is not going at Dr.Dre and Eminem?
That wasn’t a diss this is why rumors start. Cube can still kill at will if you know your hip-hop you know cube and don’t you dare compare Cube with Em…Two different monsters.
Em is not as great as some people make him out to be. These white kids think he’s brilliant because he writes his rhymes with a pen, pad, and thesaurus, but he’s actually a dumb ass…he’ll probably walk right into this shit and get murked LOL!
@31 im white and i don’t think Em is great his last album i wasn’t feeling at all his new flow and that weird sound didn’t work for me but the old EM was definitely a great.
I rock the Louie, but not like Kanye
^ He clezarly doesn’t dress like Kanye.
I ain’t the doctor,this ain’t the patient.
This ain’t the nigga always on vacation.
^ He clearly has dropped albums more than Dr.Dre. Basically he is waiting for Detox
This ain’t the white boy’s rehabiliation.
^ Eminem’s white and he titled his album relapse. Clearly Ice Cube doesn’t rap about the same shit Em does.
Soooo where the shots at Nigel?
Though I don’t see Eminem responding (no need to), Em vs. Cube would be unfuckinbelievable.
i think that white boy rehabiltation line came at em,,that was the first thought i had,,but forreal foreal cube might be an og but em will body homeboy,,i love cube ,,he an originator,em is 2, i dunno if it was a diss for sure but i fukin souned like it,,i dunno bout the other lines bout dre wayne or kanye,, i think they was jus rhymes,,all in all it was a good verse
Shots or not, Ice Cube is annoying. Nikka still acts like he’s a thug gangsta rapper yet he stars in Nickelodeon “Are We There Yet type” movies! Seriously Ice Cube? SMH
haha omg WOW
To all the niggers who think that dis nigga is still a G
MAY I REMIND YOU:
That hes a FUKIN SELLOUT, THE WORD AT ITS BEST
NIGGA GO BACK TO MAKING YOUR DISNEY MOVIES, AND STOP SAYING UR A GANGSTER AHAHAHHAH
Em would never say anything about Cube. Also to be honest Cube been throwing shots at Em since the W.S.C. album Terrorist Threats. Im from Detroit, but honestly people, Eminem dont want it with Ice Cube. Remember when LL smoked Cannibus?
seriously why d some black people just hate em, i’m black and that white boy is like my therapy,em will not respond but if Dre does, he probably will join him.
its obviously ice cube is desperate for attention..c’mon..wake up
why would cube be desperate for attention does he look like some thirsty broad to you? i go to hear the song for myself but if he really saying what i think he is its deeper than alot of you cornballs know
I see some “Eminem would slaughter Cube” comments. Ya’ll stupid. These people are part of the pre-teen-type Em groupies who don’t know shit about hip-hop. We know Em is dope but stop being stupid, people.
Ice Cube is Em’s father and would spank him as such.
