On Friday, Iggy Azalea premiered the music video for her new song “Sally Walker.” It’s the first single ahead of what will be the Australian artist’s first, full-length album since her 2014 debut The New Classic.

It was a big return moment for the 28-year-old, following the relatively quiet performance of her 2017 EP Survive the Summer and, as one could imagine, she wanted to make a statement. The video itself featured a cameo from the Drag Race star Shea Couleé, a mock funeral, and Azalea twerking on the hood of a hearse. Despite all these fireworks, the aspect of the release many fans were talking about wasn’t its video.