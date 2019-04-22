Getty Image

Kanye’s Sunday Service at Coachella wasn’t just a chance for non-celebrity fans to participate in the spiritual concert series/worship service, it was also an opportunity for them to catch a brand new song from the rapper-producer-choir leader and get a glimpse at what he’s been working on. Kanye debuted a new song called “Water” during the three-hour service, which streamed on Youtube from the Coachella channels and which, of course, eventually found its way online courtesy of fan-shot footage, which you can check out below.

Kanye previews new song called “Water” 🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/QfsCtJ0bc9 — jay (@jescutler) April 21, 2019

The song apparently features Ant Clemons, Ty Dolla Sign, and deals with redemption and refreshment, two ideas Kanye would likely have come to grips with over the past year, after his scorched-earth campaign of trolling on behalf of Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again hat.

The Sunday Service campaign has been Kanye’s way to redeem himself from his disastrous foray into political commentary, as video leaks from the weekly meetings became more reliable than release updates on his new album, Yandhi, which was pushed back multiple times for various reasons. While Kanye denies his ongoing label contract dispute has anything to do with those delays, his weekly worship service has kept him at the forefront of the cultural conversation while he sorts out his business behind-the-scenes. Now that he and EMI have stayed their respective lawsuits to negotiate an agreement, don’t be surprised if Yandhi newest release date crops up soon.