Kanye West has let go much of his management team, including Scooter Braun, TMZ reports. West’s recent behavior has been described as “erratic” by those close to him, which can be seen on the daily just by taking a glimpse at his newly charged Twitter account.

Kanye asked for Scooter and his team to work for him full-time, however the well-established music manager, known for working with super star clients such as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, declined the opportunity, TMZ further explains. Braun can be credited as the man behind Ye’s lucrative Adidas deal.

There’s been some reported concerns about Kanye’s recent return to Twitter. The Grammy Award-winning rap star began using Twitter as the source for a philosophical book he plans on releasing as well as future release dates for a new solo record, a collaborative album with Kid Cudi under the group name Kids See Ghost, Pusha T‘s album and Teyana Taylor’s.

Kanye reportedly wants to take control over every aspect of his career, declaring among friends that “Yeezy is the new Apple” and he doesn’t need “people with titles” to do things for him, The Blast reports. People around him fear another meltdown reminiscent of 2016 during his Life Of Pablo Tour set is near.

Hot 97’s Ebro Darden spoke with West about his recent tweets and was hoping to address his support of conservative political pundit Candace Owens and President Donald Trump. Ebro discussed his conversation on his show and says West flat out told him that he “loves Donald Trump.”

Part 1: Ebro discussing the phone call he had with Kanye about the conservative tweets

"you talking about things you don't understand and you're playing with things people have died for and are still dying and crying out about." pic.twitter.com/izHsU5Npie — dj franzia (@hawillisdc) April 23, 2018

Earlier this month, rumors swirled around that Kris Jenner would become Ye and Travis Scott’s new manager. Those whispers were quickly put to rest by Kylie Jenner, who denied the news. No word on if Kris will be the one to fill Braun’s shoes.

West is reportedly still on good terms with Scooter and their business relationship is expected to continue.