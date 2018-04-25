Did Kanye West’s Pro-Trump Tweets Lose Him Nearly 10 Million Followers?

Update: Kanye West fan account TeamKanyeDaily reports that Kanye’s lowered follower count is actually the result of a Twitter glitch that has been acting up since Kanye returned to the site, saying, “Anytime you check his page and refresh a numbers, change happens.” Uproxx has reached out to Twitter and this post will be updated when we have more information.

Over the past few days, Kanye West has been speaking highly of Donald Trump: He told Hot 97’s Ebro that he loves the president, and he continued that train of thought with more pro-Trump tweets today, which prompted responses from both his wife Kim Kardashian and the president himself.

Openly expressing support isn’t something that will earn a celebrity much favor these days, and it looks like Kanye is paying the price: Some users on the app were showing he had about 18.7 million Twitter followers after these tweets, when according to multiple archived versions of Kanye’s Twitter page that were captured earlier today (like this one), he had about 27.8 million followers are recently as a few hours ago. This would mean that he had lost nearly 10 million followers in a matter of minutes.

This morning, he called Trump his “brother” and said that they “are both dragon energy,” while expressing love for Hillary Clinton in the same series of tweets. He later tweeted a photo of himself wearing a Make America Great Again hat, followed by a photo of his signed MAGA hat, a screenshot of somebody sending him a photo of the Kanye “Keep America Great” posters that have been popping up in various locations, and a photo of Trump’s tweeted response to Kanye’s praise of him. It is presumably this batch of tweets that caused nearly 10 million fans to abandon the Twitter ship en masse, if that wasn’t just a temporary glitch.

