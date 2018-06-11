Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It was a different time in the world when it was revealed that Kanye West and other members of the West and Kardashian clans would be making an appearance on Family Feud. That was back in February, before his return to Twitter, all of his controversial remarks, before “poopedy scoop,” before Ye, and before his collaborative album with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts. A couple months after the taping, Steve Harvey said that Kanye was outrageously happy and “the best Family Feud celebrity panelist we’ve ever had on the show. It seems like February was a simpler time for Kanye, when he had fewer haters than he does now, so it makes sense that what Harvey said is true. The episode finally aired last night, and the tape definitely proves that Kanye had a marvelous experience on the show.

The episode pitted the West family against the Kardashian/Jenner crew, with the prize being $25,000 to benefit the Children’s Hospital Of Los Angeles. Family Feud has become all about Steve Harvey’s reactions to silly and salacious answers from the contestants, and Kanye played along just fine: The show’s first question was, “Name the top five reasons why Steve Harvey is a good kisser,” and Kanye quickly answered, “Lips.”