Following Kanye West online is always a bit of a rollercoaster ride. One minute he’s posting cute videos of his kids or oddball musings on art and design, the next he’s trolling us all with “Make America Great Again” hats and shout-outs to Candace Owens. Every so often, though, he composes a tweet that sends a thrill through music fans, making the collective peanut gallery sit up at attention as he captivates our interest with teases of new music.

Fans are in a positive tailspin over his latest, cryptic post. Kanye tweeted out an image of a Mini Disc (remember those?) with no label and fans immediate drew a correlation between the nondescript, obsolete tech and the cover art of his incendiary (and controversial) 2013 opus, Yeezus. Responses ranged from enthusiastic rapture to understandable skepticism, as his most recent release, the disappointing Ye, left plenty to be desired with its rushed delivery that undercut its overly bombastic hype cycle.

Of course, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic as well; whenever Kanye does anything particularly egregious in his ongoing quest to be the center of the world’s attention, he’s been known to follow up with huge artistic statements aimed at redeeming his bruised reputation. The last time he was in as much hot water as he was in this spring, it was after the infamous 2009 MTV VMA moment where he snatched the mic from a shocked Taylor Swift to declare that “Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time!” The resultant backlash sent him into exile in Hawaii where he crafted the game-changing, culture-shifting, critically acclaimed My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. If ever there was a time he needed some of that energy, it’s now that his Wyoming-inspired antics have put off even the staunchest Yeezy fans.

Check out some of the responses below.

Yeezus just rose again https://t.co/otHbHq3BZl — Kris (@_TrippyGodd) September 17, 2018

I don't even know what Yeezus 2 would sound like at this point, definitely not as inventive or smart or defiant… …but Yeezus is my favorite Kanye album and my heart definitely skipped a beat when I saw this https://t.co/bIEJBpfN6o — Andrew Reiver (@reivey) September 17, 2018

WHEN KANYE TEASES YEEZUS 2 AND WATCH THE THRONE 2 IN THE SAME MONTH 😱 pic.twitter.com/08LMvFA2Yn — Kanye Source (@KanyeSource) September 17, 2018

Unpopular opinion: I think Yeezus was good and would welcome Yeezus 2 with open arms https://t.co/J472IEN6Uy — BIG RICH 🎯 (@rickyj1998) September 17, 2018

To everyone saying it’s yeezus 2 , just know … it’s not pic.twitter.com/iYpRX8k5wp — criti (@CritiCAL401) September 17, 2018

Kanye’s dropping yeezus 2 like the first yeezus wasn’t trash pic.twitter.com/JLo8tGUTX2 — killy’s whore (@SWEETENORMANl) September 17, 2018

YEEZUS 2?! don’t play wit my heart kanye. pic.twitter.com/cUDsT6fObb — rap is stupid (@ottergawd) September 17, 2018

Kanye could punch your mother and spit on your lunch and some of you would still be tweeting about the possibility of a Yeezus 2. pic.twitter.com/OPaAyhGTFh — Dank Archer 🐝 (@NavoSchmavo) September 17, 2018

me listening to yeezus 2 after swearing kanye off for the rest of his life pic.twitter.com/sovqeMvNxy — malik (@_Mahlick) September 17, 2018

Yeezus 2 will almost certainly be a mess, a disappointment, a disaster, etc. my expectations after ye are lower than they’ve literally ever been. … But if this album slaps even 80% as hard as yeezus im gonna strip naked and howl at the moon for about 24 hours straight — jackson 🤠 (@Horse_Jeans) September 18, 2018

Kanye alluding that he's dropping Yeezus 2 but with the way he's been moving i'm not trying to hear Smokepurpp and Tekashi over a sped up Nina Simone sample. I aint gonna be excited until i see the tracklist. — Ahmed/Plz Give Me Coochie (@big_business_) September 17, 2018

YOOOOOOOO IF KANYE DOES YEEZUS 2

IMAGINE 69 OVER YEEZUS PRODUCTION

OH MAN A TEKASHI OVER YEEZUS PRODUCTION

Please Kanye — Dick Math🍆👨🏿‍🏫 (@dances) September 17, 2018

If y'all think I'm gonna listen to Yeezus 2 with all this bullshit Kanye has done in 2018 then you are absolutely correct If this man gives me Blood On The Leaves Pt. 2 he can throw my cat out the window fuck it — Sprinkles The Trap Lord (@TrappinSprinkle) September 17, 2018

If Kanye drops Yeezus 2 y'all won't see me for a week unless you're coming through to my place to listen to it on repeat with me. — James Healey (@SwedishLincoln) September 17, 2018