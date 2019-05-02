Kid Cudi And Travis Scott Got Matching Tattoos At Travis’ Birthday Party

Getty Image

Kid Cudi and Travis Scott got matching tattoos at Travis’ gas station-themed birthday party this week, inked by noted tattoo artist Jonboy, who had a booth set up at the party. Cudi’s personal photographer shared a shot of the matching ink on his Twitter, depicting the two rappers and friends posing and showing off their new body art, which reads “Rager” in red ink on the sides of their palms.

Travis has made it clear that Cudi has long been one of his idols and musical inspirations and the pair first collaborated in 2016 on Travis’ Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight cut “Through The Late Night.” At the time, Travis told Rolling Stone, “In my whole career, all I wanted was acceptance from Kid Cudi. I don’t care about nothing else! This dude saved my life. He kept me from doing a lot of f*cked up sh*t to myself, kept me on the right path. That’s why I make music, that’s why I go hard for the fans, that’s why I tell security to move out the way — ‘cause this dude gave me the passion, the information, the insight on how to grow up and be who you want to be.”

Now, they’ve sealed their friendship — and their status as the ultimate ragers — for life. Meanwhile, Travis’ other birthday festivities included an Avengers cosplay photoshoot with Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi and a birthday cake with Jonah Hill’s face on it.