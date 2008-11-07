Kidd Domination and Yung Berg – Red Carpet Treatment
first. wow, tht was pointless
yung berg a bitch i said it he not welcome in the chi.foster park 2 the world blow,where he use 2 say i know u iceberg.this who runnin the chi myspace.com/proverbmusic
DIS MIXTAPE CRAZY BERG CUMIN HARD THAT BEING BROKE SONG CRAZY BERG MY FAV RAPPER KEEP UP MY NIGGA KEEP KILLING THESE HATING NIGGAZ WITH THE SUCESS
