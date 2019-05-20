Kodak Black’s Fingerprints, Gun, And Rental Car Were Reportedly Connected To A March Shooting

Kodak Black’s legal troubles continued when federal prosecutors reportedly linked him to a March shooting in Pompano Beach. TMZ reports that the prosecutors have charged Kodak with illegally buying three guns and using them in a shooting in the Florida neighborhood in which he grew up.

According to the case being assembled against Kodak, the rapper purchased a Mini Draco pistol, a Sig MPX K 9mm pistol, and a Sig P238 .380 pistol for $3,518.71, and that upon responding to the scene of the shooting, police found the MPX K with Kodak’s fingerprints on it, along with a live round that jammed during the shooting. Authorities believe that the intended target was a rival rapper — the target’s house was sprayed with bullets, but miraculously, no one was hit.

Prosecutors say police found a wrecked Porsche Panamera rented by Kodak abandoned 14 miles away from the scene of the shooting. They downloaded its GPS data to find that it had been in Pompano Beach at the time of the shooting. For the time being, Kodak has not been charged with a crime in the shooting itself, but was recently released on bond on charges that possibly stem from it, including lying on the gun application for the pistols that were allegedly used, for which he was arrested in Miami ahead of his Rolling Loud performance.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

