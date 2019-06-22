Another year of the NBA draft means fresh faces coming to the sport. Several of the picks are not even 20 years old. It will likely be hard to discern these players age on the court, but their youngness became wildly apparent when they were asked about ’90s pop culture. ESPN quizzed several of these post-’90s ballers on popular relics from the era. The players couldn’t identify an Easy Bake Oven, Super Nintendo, Destiny’s Child, or even the iconic duo Outkast. The lack of ’90s knowledge held by this new draft generation made people highly upset and take to Twitter to share their existential crisis.

Many people were just plain disappointed in this generation of NBA picks.

Me finding out the NBA draft class 2019 didn't know who Outkast is pic.twitter.com/BmmhV3qVnk — LoveDoctor (@Hitch_Atl) June 22, 2019

NBA Draftees didn’t know who Outkast were pic.twitter.com/uewyNZHfB9 — Mike (@__spicflair) June 22, 2019

See, the new gen might have known who OutKast were If cartoonetwork didn’t cancel this gem pic.twitter.com/Dca7nunAp8 — Son of a Shepard (@KRVNZ) June 22, 2019

The fact that these players were too young to listen to Outkast when they grew up were making many people realize how old they were.

Realizing the 2019 NBA draft class was 6 when the last OutKast album came out while I’m inching closer to death every day pic.twitter.com/sxDkwD9JQH — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 22, 2019

Hip hop is really starting to age… its still a relatively young genre but its starting to gray up a little bit… we're living in a time where some kids dont know about Outkast….wow… — MB. (@Rivers_Flow) June 22, 2019

Others blamed the player’s parents for not introducing them to 90’s music.

If they don’t know who OutKast is, I blame their parents…smh pic.twitter.com/F317IrKVbU — Leanne (@LeanneL0620) June 22, 2019

How do y'all NOT know who OutKast is. I'm the same age as yall but who raised y'all?!?! pic.twitter.com/O9cEuR5MvO — chy (@SpazzMuffins) June 22, 2019

Some were hoping the iconic group were making new music when they saw Outkast’s name trending.

When you see OutKast is trending and get your hopes up for an album but it’s only because the NBA draftees have no idea who they are pic.twitter.com/UCrHLCyt1v — Shannon Moorer 🏁 (@ShannonMoorer) June 22, 2019

I thought OutKast was trending because they were doing a reunion tour or dropping a album. pic.twitter.com/waMqxcleS5 — JoJo (@Joe_Cool91) June 22, 2019

When Twitter gets OutKast trending and it’s not for a new album. pic.twitter.com/1uZAonVNmw — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) June 22, 2019

The boys also struggled to name Destiny’s Child. Instead, the “Say My Name” group was called “Spice Girls,” “Beyonce Sisters,” and even “The Cheetah Girls.”

Watch Coby White, Rui Hachimura, P.J. Washington, and others get schooled at ’90s trivia.