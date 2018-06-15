The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. There’s an endless array of artists from all regions and subgenres, and they’re all — well, most of them are — vying to be known as the best and constantly feed their core fanbases. That means a consistent output across the board. With projects coming every Friday and surprise projects and songs always prime to drop out of nowhere, you never know what you’ll miss out on while vibing to your current playlist. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. This week we have offerings from Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, Jay Rock, and YBN Cordae.

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne, “Rich Sex”

Nicki had her fans wondering what’s up with the status of “Barbie Tingz” as it relates to her upcoming Queen album, but then they got a whole new single to talk about — the raunchy “Rich Sex.” Nicki and Wayne get as nasty as they wanna be over an eerie key melody and booming 808s, proving their chemistry is still as intact as ever. Young Money had a great thing going in the early 2010s, and it looks like the main players are looking to keep the magic happening. Perhaps Wayne will pop up to perform this on Nicki’s upcoming tour with Future.

Jay Rock, J. Cole & SiR, “OSOM”

Jay Rock’s Redemption album is finally here, but those who just couldn’t wait until 12:00 AM today got a taste with “OSOM,” a melancholy, reflective track featuring Rock’s TDE mate SiR and J. Cole. Cole and Jay Rock wax on the trappings of fame and keeping God first in a treacherous industry. Rock and Cole both showcase the soulful introspection they’re loved for, and SiR matches the moody bass with a perfectly-pensive chorus. This might not be the TDE artist – J. Cole feature the world has been asking about, but it’s excellent in its own right.

YBN Cordae, “Fighting Temptations”

YBN Cordae is one of the most refreshing young voices in hip-hop. Not only did his “1985” Freestyle draw a fair bipartisan line in the sand for hip-hop’s generational divide, it set him apart from his YBN brethren as a lyrically ambitious artist who quite simply has something to say. He does more of the same on “Fighting Temptations,” a striking track that shows the Alabama native has enough social commentary packed in his bars for him and the rest of his YBN comrades. He delivers an all-too-common narrative of going up amidst the strain of poverty, before hitting “fast forward, my fans massive my plan’s mastered.” We’ll be looking forward to hearing that plan in full effect on a solo project.