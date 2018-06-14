Nicki Minaj’s comeback strategy of releasing two singles and pushing the one that catches on the most isn’t new in the industry, but it isn’t understandable — that is, unless you happen to be one of her legions of “Barbz” fans. When the preorder link for Nicki’s upcoming album Queen hit iTunes, fans noted that it was missing her slightly-less-popular-than-“Chun-Li” single, “Barbie Tingz,” and they are not happy about it at all.

The tracklist, which contains 19 tracks, including three of her recent singles, has no song titles except for those on the singles, as is standard operating procedure for iTunes. However, while “B.E.D,” which only released within the last day, “Rich Sex,” and “Chun-Li” are all visible, “Barbie Tingz” is conspicuously missing from the tracklist, as noted by some of Nicki’s most dedicated fans.

While some fans seem miffed at Nicki that “Barbie Tingz” didn’t make the cut, others have directed their ire toward their fellow fans for not supporting the track sooner. It makes sense that Nicki wouldn’t want to bother with a song it seemed like people weren’t really feeling, but it looks like many of her fans are completionists and would rather have every single song Nicki has ever made available for retail. The Barbz are nothing if not loyal. Check out some of the best responses below.

Queen is due August 10, 2018 via Young Money Records and Cash Money Records.

And Now to This #Queen who decided not include Barbie Tingz on the Album.. What's Good?😑 pic.twitter.com/eT8f9quRFE — Yasmine🌼🌻 (@IstantheBadGuy) June 14, 2018

Barbie Tingz deserved to be on the album… DONT FUCKING @ ME. — Eric Jonathan ⚡️ (@EriccJonathan) June 14, 2018

nicki minaj not putting barbie tingz on her album is just pure disrespect — la diabla (@sighjacy) June 14, 2018

y’all had your shot with barbie tingz, i’m not hearing it. i love my girl BT, but y’all ain’t do right by her!

stream & buy #BED

thank u and pls come again. pic.twitter.com/xRC996S49n — Goon Palace 💣 (@BigKaahuna) June 14, 2018

Y’all Didn’t Show Barbie Tingz This Much Love Before The Preorder. Y’all Barely Acknowledged Her. Treated Her Like The Ugly Stepchild. Y’all Are Funny. — daddy. (@THEEguy_) June 14, 2018

Nicki took "Barbie Tingz" off Queen and I need justice. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) June 14, 2018

If y’all wanted Barbie Tingz on the album y’all should’ve did right by her. Y’all ain’t support her like y’all did Chun Li! So shut up and go buy and steam bed! Tuh! 💁🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/D4GXBh0DH1 — Pretty But I’m Loco 🤪 (@hozayescobar) June 14, 2018